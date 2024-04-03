Best Concert Video Series

Sounds on 29th, hosted by Flobots co-founder and Colorado Music Ambassador Stephen Brackett, is back for its eleventh season with PBS12, releasing stellar concert videos showcasing the best of local acts. But our favorite aspect of this season is that the show has moved out of its Five Points studio to stage bands at the city's most beloved music halls and dives. Our favorite concerts in the series took bands back to the storied venue El Chapultepec, with both the Crooked Rugs and the Mañanas rocking the house.pbs.org/show/sounds-29th