Best Celebration of LGBTQ+ Chicano Culture

Pride isn't limited to one month, and the Northglenn Arts Center and Chicano Council for the Arts and Humanities made that clear with Amor Es Amor, which included works from twelve Latino and Chicano artists, many of whom are also in the LGBTQ+ community. The exhibit revolved around unique narratives, identities and stories of queer individuals. "Queer joy is my priority," artist Tania Maldonado said, "and seeing a wall full of that art — that is something that all of the oppressive systems and things we are having to combat can't take away from us."Parsons Theatre, 1 East Memorial Parkway, Northglenn
303-450-8888
northglennarts.org