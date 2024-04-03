Best Production of a New Play

Benchmark Theatre's production of Stonewall was staged during Pride Month. The original docudrama, directed by Neil Truglio and Samwell Rose, masterfully chronicled the seminal 1969 uprising, delving into the emotional and societal undercurrents leading up to and following the event that catalyzed the LGBTQ+ rights movement. The play honors the legacy of those who fought at the Stonewall Inn while also serving as a powerful exploration of community resilience and solidarity. Through a blend of meticulous research and creative dramatization, Benchmark Theatre crafted an unforgettable experience that celebrates queer joy.