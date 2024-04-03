Best Pizza Buffet

Bart Bortles, a local hospitality legend, founded Woody's in Golden in 1993. At one point, he expanded the brand to several locations, but today only the original remains. It's now run by his son, Jon, and it's a local favorite for a lot of reasons. One big one, though, is the buffet — something we're extra happy to have around after all buffets went on an extended pause during the pandemic. Along with all the salad and pizza you could want, this spread also includes a Woody's fan favorite: beer cheese soup.