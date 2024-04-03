Best Time Saver

If we could turn back the clock, it would be to an era when we didn't just toss broken stuff in the trash but instead got it fixed as good as new — and also to when the 16th Street Mall didn't look like a giant concrete tossed salad. So when the rebar started flying, we panicked that our favorite little repair shop would go the way of the town crier. But Gold & Time is still on our side, because Mr. Ming, who had been replacing batteries and repairing eyeglasses at 16th and Tremont for office workers on their lunch breaks for more than a decade, was able to move to the other end of the mall, where he still patiently switches out leather bands and will carefully clean Grandpa's pocket watch. He can also restring pearls, engrave or resize jewelry and make you a new key — all in good time.