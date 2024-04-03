Best Head Shop

Open in the Denver area for nearly thirty years, Headed West had to move three times before settling at its Englewood location in 2006. Owner "Big" Mike Mahaney has made the head shop a mainstay on South Broadway ever since, selling functional glassware of all shapes, sizes and prices long before recreational cannabis was legalized. Headed West stocks glass from artists like David Armour and UncleFish, big brands like MJ Arsenal and an extensive selection of vaporizers, blunts, dab rigs and everything else a smoker, joker or midnight toker would need. On top of a strong inventory, Headed West has become a staple for cannabis users with month-long deals, special raffles and friendly house service. When the bong breaks or you're looking to improve the collection, you know where to head.