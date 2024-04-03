Best Head Shop

Named after the beloved and incredibly ridiculous pot propaganda film from 1936, Reefer Madness stores have plenty of good flower — but it's safe to say these dispensaries are hash-crazy, too. Over the last couple of years, store manager Ryan Ashby has curated quite a selection of extractors on the shelf, from 710 Labs to Single Source and plenty in between. Reefer Madness receives limited drops and brand-new creations from Lazercat and Malek's Melts, with other popular rosin brands such as Big Heads Little Necks, Green Dot Labs, Mighty Melts, Mountain Select, Olio, Sunshine Extracts and Trichome Collective also on the menu. Wax, shatter, live resin, Rick Simpson Oil and vape cartridges are in heavy supply at Reefer Madness as well, so any dabber will find something they like. And with a new store opening on South Broadway last summer, you can now step into the madness on both ends of town.