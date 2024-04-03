Best Chocolate Chip Cookie

Port Side is a breakfast and coffee haven in the shipping containers that also house Topo Designs and Cart-Driver in RiNo. Since opening in 2016, it's drawn fans for its coffee program, rotating breakfast sandwiches and Instagram-worthy vegan avocado toast. But the breakout star is the dark chocolate sea salt cookie. This sweet treat somehow always tastes fresh from the oven, with a melty, gooey center and a perfect crisp around the edges. Is it the high-quality ingredients, the technique, or the perfect dash of coarse sea salt that makes these our favorite? We don't know, but we'll keep eating them until we've cracked the code.