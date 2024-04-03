 Best Concert Program at a Bar 2024 | Bar 404 | Best of Denver® | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Denver | Westword
Best Concert Program at a Bar

Bar 404

Molly Martin

Bar 404 started its music program with a free jazz night every Wednesday under Ron LeGault, and has since expanded its offerings to include live music from all genres (though the free jazz night is still a must-do). From rock and roll to country, blues, pop, bluegrass, indie and everything in between, you're sure to find something intriguing on the calendar. By implementing a larger stage area and reinforcing its sound system, Bar 404 is staking a bigger claim in the Mile High music scene, and we're all the better for it.

Best Place to Rub Elbows With Your Favorite Musicians

Globe Hall

Globe Hall, a small club nestled in the Globeville neighborhood, might be best known for great BBQ that pairs well with live music, but it's also got a secret: Thanks to its AEG-adjacent ownership, the business often hosts artists who are in town to play at one of Denver's mega-venues. Exclusive merch store pop-ups aren't uncommon, nor are last-minute bookings for someone who just sold out Red Rocks that week. You might also find some of your favorite Denver musicians here, enjoying one of many new country, folk or bluegrass acts that the venue typically books. So when you're done smashing that BBQ, be sure to clean your face in case you run into your music-celebrity crush.

Best Variety at a Venue

Oriental Theater

The Tennyson corridor has a cultural hub in the Oriental Theater, whose history goes back to 1927, when it opened as a movie theater. As people moved to the suburbs in the '50s, it fell into disrepair and changed hands several times. But the venue made a comeback in 2005, and while it hosts some incredible metal and rock concerts, the Oriental is also home to everything from comedy (Lucha Libre and Laughs is a must-see) and burlesque to lectures, film screenings and festivals. The variety has maintained the theater's vivacious spirit, and it's become a go-to spot for fun in the city. Plus, the 44 bus stops right outside, making it easily accessible — always a win in our book.

Best Variety at an Open-Mic Night

Roxy on Broadway

Molly Martin

Although Denver is home to a plethora of open mics, most venues cater to a select group of artists: jazz musicians, DJs or vocalists. But the Roxy on Broadway, known for its 1920s ambience and classic cocktails, has open-mic nights tailored to a variety of performers. Every Wednesday, jazz prodigies and connoisseurs can enjoy an evening of live jazz and an open jazz jam from 7 to 10 p.m. On the first and last Tuesday of each month, singers and songwriters flock to the Roxy's intimate stage for an open mic from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Even wannabe DJs can practice their record-spinning skills at a DJ open deck from 6:30 to 10 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month.

Best Place to Find the Jams

Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom and Other Side

Jack Gould

Ah, Cervantes'. This dual venue has been a live-music haven since it opened in 2003, and while you can catch numerous genres here, Cervantes' has become known for staging jam bands from the city and around the U.S. It's not just up-and-comers, either: The club has hosted the likes of Phish's Page McConnell and Gov't Mule's Warren Haynes. With the smart layout, after seeing a show in the Ballroom, you can hop over to the Other Side to enjoy more funky tunes. And during the summer, there's nothing like the vibes on the patio.

Best Venue Made by Local Musicians

The Rickhouse

Longtime musicians Johny Fysh, Josh Thibeault and Steve Addison missed the nondescript DIY warehouse shows of their youth, and they wanted to offer that experience with the Rickhouse, the live-music venue they opened in December 2022. This no-frills spot is purely about the music; you won't find TVs, pool tables or games here, just great bands that love to play. "This is a DIY establishment built by musicians, for musicians, focused on the musicians, and not the bottom line or budget," Thibeault told us. That's a philosophy we can get behind.

Best Club to Dance, See Art and Feel Safe

Beacon

Cynthia Griggs

The owners of Beacon really know how to create an environment that ignites the party spirit in everyone who walks through the door. Even if you're an introvert who rarely likes going out, it's impossible not to enjoy yourself at this club, which is filled with immersive installations by local artists, including the whimsical bar covered with woven branches and a golden room that emulates a beehive. Aesthetics aside, Beacon is also serious about safety and its "no-assholes" policy. Being able to dance to stellar local and international DJs without having to worry about any creeps is a truly wonderful thing that warrants serious props.

Best Venue for Public Transportation

The Gothic Theatre

YouTube

Not only does the Gothic Theatre offer an excellent lineup of shows every month, but it's also an easy night out for those who don't want to drive. The venue is about a fifteen-minute walk from the Englewood Station light rail stop, and no fewer than five RTD bus lines drop passengers off even closer than that. Both the light rail and the buses run past midnight on Friday and Saturday, so enjoy a worry-free show at the Gothic, then hop on the bus, Gus, and get yourself home.

Best Venue for High School Nostalgia

Summit

Michael Emery Hecker

Summit has a calendar stacked with metal and punk-rock acts that you used to love in high school (whether you graduated last year or two decades ago). There are just as many rising rock stars on this LoDo club's books as there are mainstay metal heavy hitters — but don't forget the emo nights, when you can dance and sing along to all of your favorites at full volume. And if sneaking out for pizza between classes was your thing, you can do that here, too. So break out the eyeliner, squeeze yourself into those skinny jeans and head on down to Summit to relive the fast times.

Best Venue for EDM

The Black Box

@JVPhotography11

EDM has found its Mile High headquarters in the Black Box. Whether you want to hear a touring artist or an underground up-and-comer, this is the spot — and has been for almost a decade. Created by Nicole Cacciavillano in 2016, the Black Box is known for its weekly event Sub.mission, which is also the name of Cacciavillano's booking and talent agency. Sub.mission was one of the first events to champion dubstep in the U.S., and it's continued to bring top-notch talent to the venue while maintaining the spirit of old-school raves. As Cacciavillano puts it: "What we look for is just raw talent."

