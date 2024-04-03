Best Concert Program at a Bar

Bar 404 started its music program with a free jazz night every Wednesday under Ron LeGault, and has since expanded its offerings to include live music from all genres (though the free jazz night is still a must-do). From rock and roll to country, blues, pop, bluegrass, indie and everything in between, you're sure to find something intriguing on the calendar. By implementing a larger stage area and reinforcing its sound system, Bar 404 is staking a bigger claim in the Mile High music scene, and we're all the better for it.