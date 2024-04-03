Best Machetes

Jossy Flores grew up in Zacatecas, Mexico, where she loved eating machetes — a long, folded masa shell crisped up on a flat-top and filled with your choice of meat or vegetables and cheese. It was a dish that she didn't see any other food trucks doing, so she launched Machetes Gourmet. What truly makes these Mexico City-style machetes special is the housemade masa shell, which is perfectly thin and crispy — not the thicker, cake-like ones used by some restaurants in town. If you're having trouble choosing which filling to go with, don't worry: There's so much tortilla real estate to work with, you can get yours half-and-half.machetesgourmet.com