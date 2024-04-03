 Best Catalytic Converter Safeguard 2024 | Lockdown: Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority DIY Etching Kit | Best of Denver® | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Denver | Westword
Best Catalytic Converter Safeguard

Lockdown: Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority DIY Etching Kit

To deter would-be thieves, you can request a free, easy-to-install CatETCH catalytic converter etching label from the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority. The adhesive label has a unique number that is heat- and tamper-proof, and should discourage scofflaws. If they snag it anyway, the label's number is in the national law enforcement database, which assists authorities in apprehending the culprit. Check the "events" tab on the Lockdown site to find the next etching kit pickup dates.

lockdownyourcar.org

Best Podcast

Driving You Crazy!

Denver7's Jayson Luber is the dean of Denver traffic reporters, known for clear, concise highway counsel that's saved locals untold hours of their lives. His many years of expertise are on full display throughout Driving You Crazy!, a podcast that provides even more insights to commuters trying to get from point A to point B as efficiently as possible. Recent episodes have explored the metro area's worst intersections, offered a dozen predictions for electric vehicles, and explained why LED traffic signals have typically had trouble in snowstorms and what's being done to address the problem. With Driving You Crazy!, it's green lights all the way.

drivingyoucrazy.podbean.com

Best Weathercaster

Chris Bianchi, 9News

Chris Bianchi is a proud weather nerd who loves to explore the whys, whens and wheres of storms on 9News and social media — and his attention to detail pays off. A former Westword contributor, he's become Denver's most accurate predictor of precipitation events, and his mastery of X keeps followers abreast of the latest developments, be they systems that look like potential city-stoppers but fizzle out early, or mega-blizzards that live up to the hype. Those who leave home without checking out Bianchi's advice first deserve what they get.

twitter.com/BianchiWeather

Best Talk-Radio Show

The Jeff and Bill Show

Radio programs in which partners with conflicting worldviews verbally joust have a high degree of difficulty, since what starts out as an honest disagreement can devolve into empty shtick. But so far, The Jeff and Bill Show, which debuted in February, is striking the right balance. Jeff Hunt, the former executive director of the Centennial Institute, a branch of Colorado Christian University, is a self-described MAGA lover who's able to explain why people of faith tend to overlook the personal foibles of one Donald J. Trump. In contrast, Bill Thorpe, a radio veteran and longtime producer for legendary yakker Peter Boyles, is stubbornly independent — meaning that he's ready, willing and able to call BS on ideologues of every stripe. Together, they're a potent pair with plenty of potential.

710knus.com

Best Sports Talk-Radio Show

Kreckman and Lindahl
Altitude Sports Radio

The rough patch recently hit by longtime Denver sports-radio leader 104.3/The Fan has resulted in many listeners discovering the afternoon-drive program on Altitude Sports Radio, which teams Nate Kreckman and Andy Lindahl. But these two are hardly novices at the microphone. Kreckman earned consecutive Best of Denver awards in 2013 and 2014 for shows on what was then known as ESPN Denver 102.3, while Lindahl has been a key voice on area stations such as KOA and the late, unlamented Orange & Blue 760 for decades. The partners are a great match: Kreckman's boisterous snark and Lindahl's proclivity for inspired crankiness make for a wonderfully entertaining blend.

altitudesportsradio.com

Best Storyteller

Kevin Beaty

Once a very part-time videographer for Westword, Kevin Beaty has really hit his stride as a full-time reporter at Denverite, where he uses his expansive skill set — writing, photography, sound, data-digging and, yes, video — to share stories around the city. His pieces have depth and empathy, and they never fail to impress. "I'm always thinking of creative ways to put you in someone else's shoes, even for just a moment," he says. And he succeeds.

kevinjbeaty.com

Best Political Social Media Presence

Governor Jared Polis

Colorado's governor has well over 800,000 followers spread across his numerous social media accounts, and for good reason; Between announcements of state policies and elections, Jared Polis's posts are frequently entertaining, providing an endearingly cringey look at the state's highest elected official. Polis was worth the follow this year, from his lyric-filled fan letter to Taylor Swift to his infamous viral performance of "Feliz Navidad" to his recent Dune-inspired advertisement of Colorado's Great Sand Dunes with "no giant sandworms, unlike Arrakis!"

Best Place to Be 30 Going on 13/Nostalgic Date Night

Skate City

Walking into any of Skate City's four locations is like stepping into a nostalgic portal — only the other side actually lives up to your childhood memories, prices included. For $12, you'll get a two-hour session with skate or blade rentals, but the '90s birthday vibes are free. If the easy skating, classic arcade games and brightly colored carpet, dotted with shrapnel from cheese-covered pizza, don't take you back to a better time, then the hair-flailing music lineup on adults-only nights, held select evenings after 8 or 9 p.m., certainly will.

skatecitycolorado.com

Best Delicious Date Night

Little Man Ice Cream Factory

Little Man ice cream has been a Denver favorite since 2008, when the first scoop was served from the company's iconic, 28-foot-tall milk can at 2620 16th Street. Eleven years later, the Factory, a 6,000-square-foot tasting room and kitchen, opened its doors on West Colfax, and tours of the facility, which are offered to individuals, couples and groups, are absolutely lip-smacking. Don't expect to learn how to duplicate any of the frozen delights: Little Man's recipes are a closely guarded secret. But visitors are treated to an inside look at the production process and receive as a reward an absolutely crazy amount of ice cream to take home with them. Talk about a love match.

  • 4411 W Colfax Ave, Denver, 80204 Map

Best Pickleball Club

3rd Shot Pickleball

Pickleball is here to stay, but where? Neighbors complain about noise at outdoor facilities, which are too limited to meet demand. Adam Kahn and Max Ireland created the concept for Colorado's largest indoor pickleball facility in 2023 and opened their first location in Wheat Ridge a few months later. The place was a hit: More than 600 people came to play the very first day. Dale Katechis of Oskar Blues got in the game to help open the Longmont outpost of the club, which has hosted such variations as blacklight pickleball. Score!

3545 Wadsworth Boulevard, Wheat Ridge
303-731-3008
20 South Bowen Street, Longmont
720-336-3389
3rdshotpickleball,com

