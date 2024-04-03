Best Comedy Show Hosts

Friends Rach Angard and Jared McBain are the hilarious hosts of Flea Market, a daring variety show at Forest Room 5 that breaks the mold of conventional comedy. This inventive event merges standup, theater and performance art, creating a unique space for unconventional, daring and downright weird acts. With backgrounds in improvisation and performance, Angard and McBain have cultivated an environment where artists are encouraged to explore new comedic methods, and the combination of creativity, community and unapologetic authenticity makes them the ideal hosts for a local comedy show.instagram.com/thefleamarketshow