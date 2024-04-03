Best Neighborhood Concert Series

On the third Thursday in June, July and August, music lovers can head to Commons Park for a free concert hosted by the Riverfront Park Neighborhood. Along with great music, there are always food and drink vendors on site, so it's easy to make an evening of it. This year's lineup hasn't been announced yet, but last year the shows included national indie names like Jaguar Sun along with local artists such as Grace DeVine. Bring blankets and lawn chairs, and get ready for a relaxing summer evening of live music.twoparts.com/work/summersessions