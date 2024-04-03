Best Historic Venue

As spring rolls around and the snow begins to melt, our minds immediately turn to the Red Rocks concert season. The most well-known venue in the state, if not the country, Red Rocks Amphitheatre is more than a music venue — it's a landmark. The sprawling venue and park in Morrison is bursting with history, from the dinosaur fossils embedded in the rocks to the many musicians who have graced the stage. We couldn't envision a summer without attending a Red Rocks concert or Film on the Rocks, and it's the perfect place to take visiting friends or family for a taste of one of the many benefits of living in Denver.