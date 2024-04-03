Best Low-Tech Reason to Have a Denver Public Library Card

Given the high cost of dining out these days, it might be time to up your cooking game. Whether you're planning a dinner party, looking for easy weekday dinners or want to master Indian food, visit the Denver Public Library — with 25 branches and two bookmobiles citywide — for inspiration. Among the latest in the collection of over 7,200 cookery titles are Misunderstood Vegetables: How to Fall in Love with Sunchokes, Rutabaga, Eggplant and More, and Cool Food: Erasing Your Carbon Footprint One Bite at a Time.denverlibrary.org