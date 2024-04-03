Best Tofu Menu for Non-Vegetarians

In Korea and throughout Asia, tofu provides different textural elements (depending on the firmness and preparation), and it's an inexpensive way to add nutrients to a dish — even one that contains animal proteins. At Tofu Story, a Korean eatery from restaurateur JW Lee's Seoul Restaurant Group, tofu rises from the position of simple filler to the main attraction. You'll even walk past a "tofu lab" at the front of the dining room, where rectangles of glistening white soy are magically rendered from the liquid of pale beans. Your best bet, whether you want meat or not, is the soon tofu, a spicy red stew loaded with options that range from kimchi and mushrooms to cured pork products and shrimp. It's time to tell a new story about tofu.