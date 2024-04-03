Best R&B Singles

We chose Unit-E Records, champions of the growing art community, as Denver's Best DIY Venue back in 2012, when it was just a rented-out space in the Art District on Santa Fe. It was the best place to go during First Friday Art Walks, because you always knew there would be art worth seeing and music worth hearing. Now, over a decade later, that DIY ethos is being channeled into a record label designed to provide opportunities for local artists and encourage supporters through its record subscription program. The label might be relatively new, but it's already started bolstering its roster with rising stars such as Cherokee Social and Machete Mouth alongside Denver mainstays RAREBYRD$ and Wheelchair Sports Camp, among others.