Best R&B Singles

There's nothing like kicking back and putting on some R&B — and next time you do, be sure to add Danae Simone to your playlist. The singer-songwriter puts on a captivating live performance that includes both originals and covers, with vocals that will have you feeling like you're floating in the clouds. The romantic lyrics on her 2023 singles "Is This Love" and "Got Me" are completely relatable, and the songs wrap around listeners like a warm embrace. They're also both total earworms that will be playing in your head for days, begging you to press "play" once again.danaesimonemusic.com