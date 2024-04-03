Best Small-Town Dining Destination

What used to be a place for a pit stop at Oskar Blues on the way to Estes Park has emerged as a culinary destination in recent years. In the summer of 2022, chef Theo Adley opened Marigold in the small town, a restaurant serving dishes that highlight the freshest local ingredients. Next came Farra, a lively Latin spot from a husband-and-wife team with a passion for flamenco and salsa dancing. Music and dancing are a highlight at Ranch House West, too, a piano bar from Shauna Lee Strecker, who is also reviving the world's first butter bar, Bella La Crema, in the space. Soon, Lyons could get even more recognition, as Adley was named one of the 2024 James Beard semifinalists for the Best Chef: Mountain award.