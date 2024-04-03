Best Reason to Visit Longmont

Whether you've been searching for a certain fromage, like Castello's Tickler Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese with Chilis & Peppers, or just want to browse the wide world of cheese, head to Longmont's Cheese Importers to experience the promised land. Lyman and Linda White started selling cheese from a VW pickup bus in 1976; the business moved into its current home in 2012 and is still run by their kids. In addition to a staggering selection in its chilly cheese room, there are shelves of crackers, jams, olives, candies, chocolate, honey and more from around the world. Peruse the kitchen wares and small but curated wine selection, then pretend you're in Paris and people-watch while enjoying your treats on the pretty patio.