Most people don't take Rick Simpson Oil (RSO) for a good time on a Friday night, but the medically focused extract is getting more use in the recreational market. Intended for medical patients and direct oral consumption, RSO is concentrated THC accompanied by a full spectrum of cannabinoids and plant compounds, so you want to be sure that the starting material is good — and few cannabis cultivations have starting material like 710 Labs. You can get syringes of RSO from one of Colorado's top flower and rosin brands for less than $25 at dispensaries, enabling easy infusion or oral consumption. Medical patients take high amounts of it for various ailments, but recreational users use it in smaller amounts for the concentrate's full spectrum of plant derivatives, which can bring a calmer high than THC distillate.710labs.com