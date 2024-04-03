Best Theater Bar

Town Hall Arts Center enhances the theater-going experience with its unparalleled theater bar, ensuring that patrons enjoy a fully dimensional experience that extends beyond the stage. Under the vision of Savannah Reeves, THAC's director of patron and community engagement, the venue has transformed its bar with upgrades including digital menus, QR code pre-ordering and curated playlists. The diverse drink menu caters to all tastes, from budget-friendly wines and local beers to organic options and production-themed cocktails.