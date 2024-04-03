Best Way to Celebrate at a Dispensary

When it's time to celebrate a wedding, newborn or big promotion, don't settle for a penny pre-roll or homemade joint. A true celebration requires quality, presentation and elements we can't make on our own. And few people can make a hash hole like Kayne Perry. The founder of Red Roots Rolling Co., raised around the Kentucky tobacco fields, can only make around 75 of the 2.6-gram doughnut doinks a day, with two grams of selected flower and a 0.6-gram rosin snake placed in the middle. Meant to be shared with others or smoked over multiple sessions, Red Roots hash holes are like a fine cigar and should be treated as such, with humidity-controlled storage and a torch lighter. As more grower and extractor collaborations come to fruition for Red Roots, we can't wait to celebrate in 2024.redrootsrolling.com