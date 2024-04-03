 Best Boundary-Pushing Comedy Club 2024 | Denver's Dangerous Theatre | Best of Denver® | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Denver | Westword
Best Boundary-Pushing Comedy Club

Denver's Dangerous Theatre

Dangerous Theatre has been a go-to for daring and innovative comedy since 2007, when Winnie Wenglewick moved here from Orlando to start the club. It's become known for its dedication to showcasing new, audacious works that challenge societal norms, as well as its Limit Breaker open-mic variety show on the first Sunday of each month, an uncensored platform that celebrates the unique voices of people living on the outskirts of society. Adding to its inclusive ethos, the Improv Shenanigans workshops on Tuesdays invite performers and improvisers of all skill levels to hone their craft in an environment that values creativity and diversity.

Best Local Version of a National Comedy Club

Denver Improv

As the local embodiment of the esteemed national comedy chain, the Denver Improv stands out not just for its lineup of big-time talent, but for its approach to fostering local laughs. Opting for collaboration over competition in a city bustling with comedic ventures, the Denver Improv has introduced Roast Battles as a platform for top regional comedians to showcase their skills, enhancing the local scene rather than overshadowing it.

Best Variety Comedy Club

RISE Comedy

Since its founding in 2011, RISE Comedy (formerly Voodoo Comedy Playhouse) has quickly become a go-to for a wide variety of comedy. Under the leadership of Stephen Wilder, Nick Armstrong and Josh Nicols, RISE caters to a broad spectrum of creative tastes, offering everything from improv and standup to sketch comedy, variety shows, drag comedy, clown performances and comedy festivals. This eclectic mix ensures that every visit is a unique experience, and beyond the laughs, guests can enjoy a full-service bar with local beer, wine and cocktails.

1260 22nd Street
risecomedy.com

Best Longstanding Comedy Festival

High Plains Comedy Festival

The High Plains Comedy Festival celebrated its tenth anniversary in September 2023, when more than 100 comedians from around the globe gathered to mark a decade of laughter and community. Founded by Adam Cayton-Holland, a local comedian with an impressive national profile, the festival's evolution reflects his vision of showcasing Denver's comedic talent on an international stage, achieved through a carefully curated mix of local and national acts.

highplainscomedyfestival.com

Best Comedy Show Hosts

Rach Angard and Jared McBain

Friends Rach Angard and Jared McBain are the hilarious hosts of Flea Market, a daring variety show at Forest Room 5 that breaks the mold of conventional comedy. This inventive event merges standup, theater and performance art, creating a unique space for unconventional, daring and downright weird acts. With backgrounds in improvisation and performance, Angard and McBain have cultivated an environment where artists are encouraged to explore new comedic methods, and the combination of creativity, community and unapologetic authenticity makes them the ideal hosts for a local comedy show.

instagram.com/thefleamarketshow

Best Theater for Stoners

Bowls With the Bard

Bowls With the Bard was founded by Micaela Mannix in 2017 after she'd attended similar Shakespeare-with-booze events and decided she'd rather go the Stoned Shakespeare route. The result is an experience that transforms the way audiences engage with classic literature as actors navigate the complexities of Shakespearean language while under the influence of cannabis. In both its shows — the Denver-based troupe currently performs at the Coffee Joint — and a related podcast, Bowls With the Bard works to smash stereotypes of Shakespeare being inaccessible and stoners being dumb. As Mannix points out, it's an excellent way to get lit.

bowlswiththebard.com

Best Production of a New Play

Stonewall
Benchmark Theatre

Benchmark Theatre's production of Stonewall was staged during Pride Month. The original docudrama, directed by Neil Truglio and Samwell Rose, masterfully chronicled the seminal 1969 uprising, delving into the emotional and societal undercurrents leading up to and following the event that catalyzed the LGBTQ+ rights movement. The play honors the legacy of those who fought at the Stonewall Inn while also serving as a powerful exploration of community resilience and solidarity. Through a blend of meticulous research and creative dramatization, Benchmark Theatre crafted an unforgettable experience that celebrates queer joy.

Best Ensemble Theater Performance

The Minutes
Curious Theatre Company

What makes a great ensemble is extremely subjective, but casting eleven of the area's best actors is a good way to start, as evidenced by Curious Theatre Company's production of The Minutes, by Tracy Letts. This political satire follows the absurdities of a city council meeting in the fictional town of Big Cherry, offering a comedic yet critical perspective on American democracy. It was an ambitious start to Curious's 26th season, but under the fresh leadership of Jada Suzanne Dixon, Curious upheld its legacy of tackling thought-provoking, socially relevant plays. The production, directed by Christy Montour-Larson, benefited from its cohesive and talented cast, whose sharp performances mirrored the complexities of governance and community dynamics.

Best Long-Running Theater Troupe

Su Teatro Cultural & Performing Arts Center

As Su Teatro celebrated its fiftieth anniversary and the triumphant burning of its mortgage, it firmly cemented its status as the best long-running theater troupe in town. With its roots deeply embedded in the Chicano Movement of the 1960s and '70s, Su Teatro has continually offered a powerful voice through original, homegrown productions that narrate the Chicano experience. This year's vibrant season, from El Espíritu Natural and The Miracle at Tepeyac to the recent Cuarenta y Ocho (48), showcases its commitment to bringing accessible, high-caliber theater to diverse audiences. Su Teatro also produces the Chicano Music Festival, the XicanIndie Film Fest, WordFest and the impactful teachings of the Cultural Arts Education Institute, making it a dynamic hub of cultural and artistic exploration.

Best Nomadic Theater Troupe

Phamaly Theatre Company

Who says you need a permanent theater space to make great art? The nomadic Phamaly Theatre Company had a trailblazing season last year. With productions ranging from Spring Awakening at Northglenn Arts to A Midsummer Night's Dream at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts and culminating with Indescribable at the Aurora Fox Arts Center, Phamaly not only showcased its versatility across various stages, but also its unyielding commitment to disability-affirmative theater. The company's 2023 season underscored its mission to celebrate diversity within the human condition, transforming traditional narratives and audience perceptions alike.

303-365-0005
phamaly.org

