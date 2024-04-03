Best Music School Nonprofit

The next generation of Denver musicians is in good hands with Swallow Hill Music, where students can study classical, folk, jazz, pop, bluegrass, rock and more with professional local musicians. But the nonprofit also makes its mark on the city's music scene by producing a number of concert series at such venues as the Botanic Gardens, the Butterfly Pavilion, Four Mile Historic Park and the Clyfford Still Museum. Swallow Hill hosts its own concerts, too, where you can hear everything from world music to folk from musicians from around the globe.