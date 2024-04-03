Best New Hip-Hop Event

The inaugural Hip-Hop Summit just took place at the end of March, and we already can't wait for next year's show. Presented by Colorado Street Art and Moods R&B, the event was created by Jarred De Palo, BJ Quarles and Adam Clark and held at ABC Imaging on Kalamath Street. The place was abuzz with energy, with graffiti artists live-painting on the outside and beats and breakdancing on the inside while people perused an exhibit of graffiti photography from New York and Colorado and a pop-up shop of streetwear by Culture Street. A mini-skatepark for fingerboards hosted by Th!s Project and an open-mic cypher rounded out the festivities. It was like a renegade block party the founders remembered from hip-hop's '90s heyday — but as this event proved, it's all still happening in the present.