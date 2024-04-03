Best Moody Band

Not too long ago, emo bands were known for being whiny and melodramatic. But that woe-is-me stereotype is tired and gone, thanks to groups like Creek. The four-piece marries emo and shoegaze to make moody "emogaze" that hits like a Charles Bukowski poem about life's inherent banality. Creek recently announced it had finished working on its third EP at Lakewood's Swadley Studios, which is owned and operated by the group's guitarist and vocalist, Jared Barnes. But until that doom-and-gloom opus is released, a trio of singles — "Moving On," "Forgetting" and "Past Lives" — should be more than enough to hold you over, if not send you into a downright spiral about all your mistakes and misgivings, you sad sap.creekco.bandcamp.com