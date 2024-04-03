Best Band That Should Play Sturgis

Grip it and rip it. Full throttle. Boneshaker. These are all biker terms that also describe the rowdy rock and roll of power trio Pink Fuzz. Brother-and-sister duo John and Lulu Demitro, along with drummer Forrest Raup, embrace the free-spirited ethos perfectly, particularly on their 2018 debut album, Speed Demon. Pink Fuzz released the single "Ain't No Friend" at the beginning of the year, and yep, it kicks ass. Even if you've never experienced life on two wheels, Lulu's psychedelic vocals and John's crunchy guitar work will have you feeling as cool as Peter Fonda on Captain America. After a brief tour run to kick off 2024, don't be surprised if Pink Fuzz lands a gig at the Full Throttle Saloon during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally this summer.pinkfuzz.bandcamp.com