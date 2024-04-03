Best Immersive Performance

Produced by Control Group Productions, Strange Natures was a 75-minute dance party held in the historical DeLaney Homestead Historic District that married queer ecology with a candid narrative about our plastic-laden world. Directed by Caroline Sharkey and created by George Delaney and Elle Hong, the production delved into the present realities of climate change with both gravity and gaiety. Its unique format, comprising chaotic vignettes set in a transformed, bright, plastic ecosystem, pushed boundaries and invited audience interaction, making each performance a dynamic, shared experience.controlgroupproductions.org