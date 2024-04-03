Best Savory Edible

Everything Sweet Mary Jane makes is delicious, from the Boulder kitchen's lightly infused popcorn (a breakroom favorite) to brookies. But anyone who's dipped fries into a chocolate Wendy's Frosty knows how good a sweet and salty combination can be. Founder Karin Lazarus, once dubbed the "Martha Stewart of weed baking" by New York magazine, put that combo in a bar, then added a little THC to the mix — and the results are glorious. Each Milkshake & French Fries Bar, a mix of malted milk chocolate and shoestring potato chips, tastes like a cool, crispy dip right after the drive-thru. If that's not worth savoring, then what is?sweetmaryjanebakery.com