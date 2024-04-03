 Best Savory Edible 2024 | Sweet Mary Jane Milkshake & French Fries Bar | Best of Denver® | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Denver | Westword
Best Savory Edible

Sweet Mary Jane Milkshake & French Fries Bar

Everything Sweet Mary Jane makes is delicious, from the Boulder kitchen's lightly infused popcorn (a breakroom favorite) to brookies. But anyone who's dipped fries into a chocolate Wendy's Frosty knows how good a sweet and salty combination can be. Founder Karin Lazarus, once dubbed the "Martha Stewart of weed baking" by New York magazine, put that combo in a bar, then added a little THC to the mix — and the results are glorious. Each Milkshake & French Fries Bar, a mix of malted milk chocolate and shoestring potato chips, tastes like a cool, crispy dip right after the drive-thru. If that's not worth savoring, then what is?

sweetmaryjanebakery.com

Best Pre-Roll

Green Dot Labs Live Resin Rolls

Green Dot Labs is one of Colorado's best flower and extraction brands, which is made clear after you take a dry puff of the Boulder operation's Live Resin Rolls. Each pack of five half-gram joints is made with flower and resin combinations geared toward specific flavor profiles, so if your mouth didn't water from the gassy, tangerine notes of Reba Jam or the tongue-pinching sweetness of Peach Oblivion the first time, it definitely will with these. The small dog-walking size of the Live Resin Rolls perfectly encapsulates the flavor and potency Green Dot pumps out, but they can still be overpowering for new users. For those of us who can handle it, though, these strain-specific combinations of flower and resin are a welcome slap to the face — like a shot of concentrated juice in the morning — that keeps you high until happy hour.

greendotlabs.com

Best Cannabis Gift for Romantics

Green Sativa High Notes

Green Sativa, a Denver-area dispensary chain and growing operation, began selling Valentine's Day cards with one-gram joints dubbed Love Notes in 2023. After they sold out in a matter of days, the staff quickly decided to bring them back this year. "This is a fun way for people to appreciate others, and gummies and other things are usually a little higher priced," Green Sativa operational manager Frances Comeau said in February. The $7 canna-grams were made in-house and came with Valentine's Day graphics and sayings like "Cannabe Your Valentine?" and "For My Best Bud," while each joint was filled with herb grown by Green Sativa's cultivation staff. Made for lovers, friends "and even your mother," according to Comeau, High Notes are the ultimate impulse buy, and a fun way to surprise someone important on V-Day.

Best Cannabis Hospitality Service

Colorado Cannabis Tours

Colorado Cannabis Tours has been providing pot-friendly tours around Denver and other parts of Colorado for a decade, with plenty of bumpy roads thanks to overzealous city enforcement. The company is now licensed, however, allowing you to book a cannabis-friendly seat for trips to the mountains, visits to popular art spots around the city, or a tour of a Denver dispensary and growing operations. Once the party bus leaves the Colorado Cannabis Tours headquarters, you can light up and get ready for a visit to gardens run by brands such as Del Mundo Cannabis, where you'll learn about the ins and outs of growing and selling weed. Trips are offered daily and start at $69, with seasonal options like haunted ghost tours and holiday lights excursions.

Colorado Cannabis Tours
1904 South Cherokee Street
303-420-8687
coloradocannabistours.com

Best Cannabis Brand on Social Media

Joints

As if social media's prohibitive policies weren't tough enough, cannabis companies are going through a boring period online right now — mostly educational posts focusing on things we already know about, along with product shilling and weed porn. But where's the fun? Where's the sarcasm? Where's the transparency? It's all on the Joints Instagram page, where you'll find funny digs at cannabis industry norms and stock market bros, peeks inside of a Denver cannabis factory and influencer spoofs. "We're a group of young stoners, and we intend to have fun and communicate that to the market in a way that feels authentic, welcomed and common sense," says founder Hunter Garth. "We're really just talking about weed for what it is and making fun of weed for what it is. We don't take ourselves seriously." In a world full of sales pitches, we could use more of that.

instagram.com/jointscolorado

Best Dispensary for a Connoisseur

Eclipse Cannabis Company

Denver might be Colorado's cannabis capital, but just about every ambitious Colorado grower and hash maker is trying to get inside a dispensary on the outskirts of Boulder. Established brands like 710 Labs, DabLogic, Green Dot Labs and Lazercat account for much of the real estate at Eclipse Cannabis Co., but good weed sells itself, biscuit, and pushing the popular stuff don't mean shit. What this space-themed dispensary does better than others is spot new talent. Premier brands like Bubba's Kush, Red Roots Rolling Co. and Sunshine Extracts all got off the ground with the help of Eclipse. We can't wait to see what's on the horizon for 2024.

Best Edibles for a Summer Day

Kahuna Ice Pops

Temperatures have never been hotter, but at least we have one more dispensary product to keep us cool. Kahuna's ten-milligram ice pops are infused with various cannabinoid combinations, with the straight THC version the easiest to find. However, the CBN and THC variety might be more effective at summer siestas or relaxing in the pool. The mini pot-sicles come in adult-themed flavors such as Cabana Frosé, mango passion fruit and Cabana Margarita, and are usually sold at room temperature, like Otter Pops. But fear not: The pot pops are frozen and ready to eat within a couple of hours — and they can always be blended into a mocktail if you're impatient.

kahunacannabis.co

Best Dispensary Deals

Laughing Grass

Finding pot from a respectable grower has become surprisingly hard if you're not ready to spend top dollar, but it's no joke to the Laughing Grass crew. Proud to serve quality cannabis without expensive marketing flair, the west Denver store believes its $30 eighths and $100 ounces stack up with other hitmakers charging twice that. After trying Laughing Grass’s in-house cuts of Banana strains and old-school favorites like AK-47, Sour Diesel and the CBD-heavy Harlequin, you’ll probably agree. On top of daily deals, Laughing Grass has been putting on promotions in 2024 that give customers free grams of hash with $40 purchases and BOGO flower on Fridays and Saturdays. Whether you’re trying to buy bulk amounts of rosin or stock up on flower, it’s hard to find greener pastures than this.

Best Head Shop

Headed West

Open in the Denver area for nearly thirty years, Headed West had to move three times before settling at its Englewood location in 2006. Owner "Big" Mike Mahaney has made the head shop a mainstay on South Broadway ever since, selling functional glassware of all shapes, sizes and prices long before recreational cannabis was legalized. Headed West stocks glass from artists like David Armour and UncleFish, big brands like MJ Arsenal and an extensive selection of vaporizers, blunts, dab rigs and everything else a smoker, joker or midnight toker would need. On top of a strong inventory, Headed West has become a staple for cannabis users with month-long deals, special raffles and friendly house service. When the bong breaks or you're looking to improve the collection, you know where to head.

