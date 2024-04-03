 Best Flashback Media Store 2024 | The Archive Aurora | Best of Denver® | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Denver | Westword
Best Flashback Media Store

The Archive Aurora

The Archive Aurora is the equivalent of a time machine to the 1990s, when streaming was still mainly associated with fishing. The store celebrates the time not so long ago when people actually purchased physical products that allowed them to watch movies and listen to music in the privacy of their own home. Included are plenty of DVDs and stacks upon stacks of videotapes — big hits, non-hits and cult classics assembled by employees with a keen sense of cool — along with enough vinyl to keep any turntable busy. Shoppers with fond memories of the twentieth century will feel a welcome jolt of nostalgia the second they step through the Archive Aurora's front door.

1431 Dayton Street, Aurora
720-485-2734
instagram.com/thearchivecolorado

Best Way to Keep Books Out of the Landfill

Dream Books Co.

Since 2008, Dream Books has accepted donated books from libraries, schools and individual households to stock its bookstore with 10,000 or so books, all priced under $5. The donations that are unsuitable for resale (about 30 percent) are recycled, diverting over 95 percent of the donations from a landfill. Donate books, media or video games with a free pickup (ten boxes or more), or drop them off at a donation station.

4455 Grape Street
720-996-1984 dreambooksco.com

Best Used Bookstore

The Printed Page Bookshop

After spending four decades in the printing business, John Frantzen finally decided to realize a dream by opening a bookstore. He was joined in the enterprise by journalist Dan Danbom, another book lover. At Printed Page Bookshop, they stock interesting books, price them affordably, and put them in the hands of readers and collectors...always keeping in mind who might want what. And for added info about the trade, pick up a copy of I Met Another Dead Man Today, a lively chapbook by Danbom based on his experiences appraising and buying estates that offers endless insight into what people's book collections reveal about them.

Best Place to Develop Film

Not Another Film Lab

Film cameras are back in style, and this spot provides the fastest turnaround in town. Take your film to Not Another Film Lab and you'll get scans in around three days (that's days, not weeks); pay extra to get them in as little as one hour. The shop at 743 Kalamath Street has limited hours, but you can mail in film or leave it at dropbox locations from RiNo to Littleton to Boulder. The shop also offers printing, sells film and cameras, returns negatives and, most important, provides kind guidance for novices with disposable cameras from Urban Outfitters.

743 Kalamath Street
786-486-7960
notanotherfilmlab.com

Best Kitchen Supply Store

Peppercorn

In response to the foodie phenomenon, many kitchen-supply stores have gravitated toward the highest end of the economic spectrum, valuing even the most modest culinary tools as if they were encrusted with diamonds. But not Peppercorn, whose two floors of merchandise space display excellent items accessible to those on limited budgets as well as state-of-the-art gadgets designed for folks who don't even bother to look at the price tags. Also available: a mouthwatering array of cookbooks, plus a great collection of puzzles and other pop-culture products that make browsing at Peppercorn diverting even for those who can't tell a spatula from an egg beater.

Best Cooking Classes

Create Kitchen & Bar

Becoming a good cook takes wise guidance — and that's precisely what the instructors at Create Kitchen & Bar provide. They stage classes in nearly every cuisine imaginable: turning out Italian pasta, picking up the basics of Korean barbecue, mastering sushi, even making the perfect empanada. The Create experts empathetically oversee each step in the process, allowing students to learn by doing. The results are typically complete meals that are not only delectable, but can be reproduced without supervision.

2501 Dallas Street, #128, Aurora
720-573-9949
createkitchenbar.co

Best Pottery Classes

Ceramics in the City

Making pottery was sensual long before a certain scene in the movie Ghost underscored the point, and dying isn't a prerequisite to getting a feel for the art. Ceramics in the City puts on parties for adults and kids alike, teaching pottery painting, building clay by hand and other skills. But couples are apt to gravitate to the pottery wheel, where they're seated opposite each other and taught the essentials of the craft before being set loose to create multiple objets d'art. Afterward, you can choose the masterpiece of your choice to fire and take home as a memento of your trip to Ceramics in the City.

5214 East Colfax Avenue
303-200-0461
ceramicsinthecity.com

Best Santa Fe Shopping Experience

Old Santa Fe Pottery

Can't spare the time to get to Santa Fe? Head to Old Santa Fe Pottery instead. Since 1988, this family-owned and -operated adobe complex has offered an expansive selection of Southwestern-style furniture, furnishings, Mexican tiles, jewelry, soap, piñon incense and salsas. During the summer, shop the courtyard for a huge selection of outdoor pots; during the winter holidays, this is the place to go for chile-pepper ristras and wreaths.

2485 South Santa Fe Drive
303-871-9434
santafe-pottery.com

Best Place to Buy Timeless Home Furnishings

Modern Bungalow

Tired of buying your furniture from a smartphone? Modern Bungalow offers a relaxed, no-pressure retail experience. It specializes in Amish-built, customizable furniture using hardwood from responsibly managed forests, and even ships it with reusable blankets. Browse William Morris fabrics and wallpaper, Motawi art tiles and handmade wool rugs, with everything meant to be handed down to the next generation.

1028 South Gaylord Street
303-300-3332
modernbungalow.com

Best Time Saver

Gold & Time kiosk

If we could turn back the clock, it would be to an era when we didn't just toss broken stuff in the trash but instead got it fixed as good as new — and also to when the 16th Street Mall didn't look like a giant concrete tossed salad. So when the rebar started flying, we panicked that our favorite little repair shop would go the way of the town crier. But Gold & Time is still on our side, because Mr. Ming, who had been replacing batteries and repairing eyeglasses at 16th and Tremont for office workers on their lunch breaks for more than a decade, was able to move to the other end of the mall, where he still patiently switches out leather bands and will carefully clean Grandpa's pocket watch. He can also restring pearls, engrave or resize jewelry and make you a new key — all in good time.

16th Street Mall between Wazee and Wynkoop streets
303-447-2888
gold-and-time.com

