Best Stepping-Stone Venue

Anyone who's lived in the city for a while likely has fond memories from nights at the Bluebird Theater, which many musicians see as a key stepping stone on their path to stardom. It's where we catch acts on their come-up, and it's even where many return after hitting the mainstream — it's that beloved by the musicians who play there. Aside from the quality of the booking by AEG, the Bluebird keeps fans coming back for its intimate, funky setting, from the gargoyles on the walls to the balcony, where you can grab a beer and have a bird's-eye view of the dancing crowd.