Best Darts Club

Wax Trax is a mere year from the half-century mark: It was founded in 1975 by Jim Nash and Dannie Flesher, who sold it to current owners Dave Stidman and Duane Davis three years later. (Nash and Flesher moved to Chicago, where they founded the iconic Wax Trax! record label.) Customers who visit Wax Trax can instantly feel all that history — but they can also take pieces of it home without breaking the bank. The used annex, just steps from the new-music base of operations, offers up a steady flow of vintage vinyl on various formats at incredibly reasonable prices. No wonder record geeks from around the country and the world traveling through Denver always put a stop at Wax Trax at the top of their agenda.