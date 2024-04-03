 Best Place to Make Your Mark 2024 | The Wolf Den | Best of Denver® | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Denver | Westword
Best Place to Make Your Mark

The Wolf Den

A great tattoo studio is the first step to a great tattoo. Ryane and Jess Rose founded the Wolf Den, a women-owned and -operated tattoo studio, in 2017 with the goal of creating a welcoming and comforting environment where you can get inked. And what ink: One scroll through the shop's Instagram shows off the immense talent of its artists. From fine-line tattoos to elaborate, custom illustrations, this is the place to go if you want to make your mark.

6640 East Colfax Avenue
720-917-9406
thewolfdentattoo.com

Best Addition to the Tattoo Scene

The Enigma

The Enigma, a former mainstay of the Jim Rose Circus Sideshow, moved here last summer and keeps a (relatively) low profile as a tattoo artist at the Freakys on East Colfax. But the man famous for his world-record full-body tattoo of 2,123 blue puzzle pieces still likes to get up on stage and swallow swords, something he's been doing since he became interested in circus performance as a teenager growing up in the Seattle suburbs. You can catch him doing his act, which includes shoving a condom out of his nose, at such events as the Mile High Horror Film Festival and Colorado Festival of Horror.

theenigmalive.com

