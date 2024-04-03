Best Place to Make Your Mark

A great tattoo studio is the first step to a great tattoo. Ryane and Jess Rose founded the Wolf Den, a women-owned and -operated tattoo studio, in 2017 with the goal of creating a welcoming and comforting environment where you can get inked. And what ink: One scroll through the shop's Instagram shows off the immense talent of its artists. From fine-line tattoos to elaborate, custom illustrations, this is the place to go if you want to make your mark.6640 East Colfax Avenue
720-917-9406
thewolfdentattoo.com