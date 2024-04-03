Best Place to Get a Whole Slow-Smoked Hog

The Volkmer family has been smoking meats since 1969, when they founded their family business in Bay City, Texas. In 1980, they moved to Denver and have been serving 'cue in the Mile High ever since. While Frank's specializes in Texas-style beef brisket, the real showstopper is the whole roasted pig, a specialty it has been perfecting for over thirty years. The preparation is simple: A whole hog is loaded into the smoker and cooked low and slow for upwards of eighteen to twenty hours. Orders have to be placed in advance, but this is one hell of a way to feed a big group that's down to go whole hog.franksbbq.com