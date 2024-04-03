Best New Food Truck

Chefs Nathan Madson and Kevin Clay met each other several years ago while working in the kitchen at Mercantile Dining and Provision. After bopping around a few other Denver establishments, the two friends decided to venture out on their own and launched Doublewide last summer. Since then, the truck has managed to make a splash thanks to its crispy, lacy-edged smashburgers, but we also love its killer vegetarian mushroom sandwich that highlights the team's ability to turn simple ingredients into tasty creations. This year, Madson and Clay are planning to up the stakes with inventive tasting dinners and new dishes, and we can't wait to see what they've got cooking.instagram.com/doublewide.co