Best Museum Retrospective

The Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art is named for Vance Kirkland, the iconic Colorado artist who came to Denver in 1929 as the founding director of the University of Denver's School of Art. While the museum is known for its expansive collection that includes artists of note from this state and beyond, its 2023 Kirkland retrospective, Vance Kirkland's Cosmos, was a revelation, showing how the artist moved from landscapes and surrealism to expressionism and radical modernism. The museum also unveiled several never-before-seen works by the late master.