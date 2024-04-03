Best In-House Flower at a Dispensary

Dispensary-grown flower doesn't dominate the shelf anymore, with the majority of house buds relegated to the middle shelf or discount bin. Verde Natural proves time and again that we can still find that internal dank without breaking the bank, however. Never scared to try something different or keep tradition alive instead of chasing trends, Verde sports rare finds like Creme OG, Hazel's Comet and Sour 2018, as well as incredibly grown versions of timeless pillars like GMO, Papaya and Wifi OG. You can find Verde's buds at dispensaries around Denver, but the best prices and selection are at the flagship store on East Colfax Avenue or the Hash House in Boulder, which is branded under Verde's solventless-extraction partner, DabLogic.