Best Used Bookstore

After spending four decades in the printing business, John Frantzen finally decided to realize a dream by opening a bookstore. He was joined in the enterprise by journalist Dan Danbom, another book lover. At Printed Page Bookshop, they stock interesting books, price them affordably, and put them in the hands of readers and collectors...always keeping in mind who might want what. And for added info about the trade, pick up a copy of I Met Another Dead Man Today, a lively chapbook by Danbom based on his experiences appraising and buying estates that offers endless insight into what people's book collections reveal about them.