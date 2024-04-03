Best New LGBTQ+ Theater Troupe

The Agenda Theatre has quickly become the city's premier LGBTQ+ theater troupe, offering groundbreaking productions that examine the queer experience. Founded by Danté J. Finley and Chloe Ryan, and sparked by the talent showcased in Benchmark Theatre's production of Stonewall, the company is dedicated to shaking up the theater scene with innovative storytelling and dynamic performances. Its mission to celebrate and explore the diverse narratives within the LGBTQ+ community through theater has already resulted in the successful staging of such unique shows as Mean Ghouls. With Rebecca Gorman O'Neill at the helm of new play development, Agenda is committed to introducing exciting new works that challenge societal norms and foster inclusivity.instagram.com/the.agenda.theatre