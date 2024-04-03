Best Park for Free Live Music

Since 1986, City Park Jazz has produced ten concerts every summer, and catching a show here is a Denver tradition. The free series, which begins the first weekend of June, features some of the best local musicians in the city as well as touring artists, all playing jazz, blues, salsa and more at the park's iconic pavilion on Sundays from 6 to 8 p.m. This year's lineup includes the legendary Hazel Miller & the Collective, Roka Hueka, Mistura Fina, Jakarta and more. Bring a blanket, lawn chairs and some snacks and cocktails for the perfect summer evening.cityparkjazz.org