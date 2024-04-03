Best Metal Album

Death doom isn't the sexiest extreme-metal subgenre. Found at opposite ends of the music spectrum, death and doom metal typically don't have much in common. But Spectral Voice makes the unlikely marriage work so well that most people don't even question it. Take the band's second full-length, Sparagmos. It's nearly 46 minutes in length but is divided into four songs (such is death doom). It's clear that drummer /vocalist Eli Wendler, guitarists Paul Riedl and Morris Kolontyrsky and bassist Jeff Barrett are completely dialed in on Sparagmos, constructing a foreboding and sinister atmosphere throughout, especially on "Red Feasts Condensed Into One" and "Death's Knell Rings in Eternity." The cherry on top is the album's title: a Greek word for the Dionysian practice of tearing someone apart.spectralvoice.bandcamp.com