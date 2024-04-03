Best Addition to the Tattoo Scene

The Enigma, a former mainstay of the Jim Rose Circus Sideshow, moved here last summer and keeps a (relatively) low profile as a tattoo artist at the Freakys on East Colfax. But the man famous for his world-record full-body tattoo of 2,123 blue puzzle pieces still likes to get up on stage and swallow swords, something he's been doing since he became interested in circus performance as a teenager growing up in the Seattle suburbs. You can catch him doing his act, which includes shoving a condom out of his nose, at such events as the Mile High Horror Film Festival and Colorado Festival of Horror.