Best Depiction of Blue Cows

The cows that local artist Max Coleman paints are all blue, with phrases behind them such as, "How can we expect to build a peaceful world by using violence?" His murals and other work can be seen on walls around metro Denver, and they almost always reference animal advocacy in some way. If you're pro-cow, his series titled The Burden of Cattle, now on display at the Banshee House, is a sight to behold. If you can't make it there, your next best bet for cow art is the Westword office.maxcolemandesign.com