Best Return Home

The Chicano Humanities and Arts Council received the gift of a lifetime this year: Kyle Schneider, the son of late artist Katherine Payge, gave his mother's gallery building at 834 Santa Fe Drive to CHAC. The nonprofit, which began in north Denver in 1978 and moved to the Art District on Santa Fe in 1986, was priced out of that neighborhood in 2022. While CHAC will maintain its space in the 40 West Arts District in Lakewood, the gallery on Santa Fe not only allows more engagement with Denver, but marks a sentimental return to its original community in the city's historically Chicano neighborhood.chacgallery.org