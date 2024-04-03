Best Missing Link

Once May hits, no Denver band is safe. That's when Maris the Great rises from his lair under the Cheesman Park pavilion and begins terrorizing stages with his band the F.O.D. Always in character, you'll find Maris stomping around his lair with a pink mohawk and full zombie armor, and on his website, you'll find the array of bands he's "killed" through the decades. Most bands consider it a compliment to be murdered by the Denver icon — he always asks permission — and his final show of the year (before he returns to his lair) usually involves those most recently killed. That's his Halloween showcase, hosted by drag queen Jessica L'Whor and involving all the blood and gore you can stomach. It's not just a celebration of horror, but of queer culture, too.