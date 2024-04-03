Best Venue for Hip-Hop

The local hip-hop scene has found a champion in River Bar, which has weekly events dedicated to the culture. There's the Wolf Wednesdays open mic, hosted by Yasmine Holtz, who performs her own hip-hop and R&B as Jhazzy Wolf; her event occasionally offers incentives for those with winning performances, from studio time to cash to even a halftime headliner slot at Blue Arena. There's also Beats Bodega on Thursdays, hosted by Face Defeat, which includes DJs spinning hip-hop beats and pass-the-mic cyphers. At either of these events, you're sure to catch some top-notch talent, but this art-filled wonderland is the perfect place to plant yourself on any given night.