Best Post-Breakup Music

Cherished, formerly known as Lowfaith, has been around for nearly a decade, but hadn't been very active in recent years — until the group released a new four-song EP, other bodies, at the beginning of the year and reinvented itself. With Cloe Madonna (also of local hardcore band Destiny Bond) on vocals, Cherished oozes pensive indie pop. "Weekend Girlfriend" is a heartbreaking ballad about unrequited love, while "Petals" ponders a similar sentiment. Elsewhere, "Slaughterhouse, Where I Laid" and "False Chorus" come to grips with that feeling of being strung along for too long. There's something melancholic yet comforting about Cherished's music. It's the soundtrack to a breakup, but it feels more like an empathetic friend who's going through their own heartache yet is still there for you.