Best Ensemble Theater Performance

What makes a great ensemble is extremely subjective, but casting eleven of the area's best actors is a good way to start, as evidenced by Curious Theatre Company's production of The Minutes, by Tracy Letts. This political satire follows the absurdities of a city council meeting in the fictional town of Big Cherry, offering a comedic yet critical perspective on American democracy. It was an ambitious start to Curious's 26th season, but under the fresh leadership of Jada Suzanne Dixon, Curious upheld its legacy of tackling thought-provoking, socially relevant plays. The production, directed by Christy Montour-Larson, benefited from its cohesive and talented cast, whose sharp performances mirrored the complexities of governance and community dynamics.