Best Ensemble Theater Performance

While Ridley Scott's recent film adaptation took nearly three hours to capture Napoleon Bonaparte's epic saga, Buntport Theater managed to distill the emperor's life and downfall into a more captivating spectacle in substantially less time. The Death of Napoleon: A Play in Less Than Three Acts not only humorously explored the twilight years of one of history's most iconic figures on the small island of Saint Helena, but also looked at the broader implications of power, isolation and the human penchant for rewriting history. The ensemble's collaborative approach to storytelling and ingenious use of a compact stage space to bring Napoleon's complex persona to life made the play the year's best adaptation of his storied existence.