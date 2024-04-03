Best Late-Night Jazz

Dazzle has brought so much to the jazz scene since it opened its doors at 930 Lincoln Street in 1997, but the venue really showed its love for the city by deciding to spotlight another jazz club when it had its long-anticipated reopening in the Denver Performing Arts Complex last August. The El Chapultepec Piano Lounge honors the come-as-you-are spot that closed during the pandemic, in partnership with the El Chapultepec Legacy Project. Dedicated to maintaining the 'Pec's legacy, the lounge offers late-night sets from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays — and they're all free.