Best Saganaki

This family-owned diner has been in business since 1978 and is filled with nods to the King. Among the mix of American, Mexican and Greek options on the menu is one starring appetizer. We're not sure if Elvis liked saganaki, but we sure do — especially when served at Lookin Good, by friendly servers who bring a thick round of salty, Greek cheese out on a metal skillet, carefully pour just the right amount of brandy and then light it on fire tableside. Other spots in town offer saganaki, too, but where else can you pair it with a Bloody Mary and a breakfast concoction dubbed the Mad Greek Volcano? Opa!