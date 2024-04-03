Best Saganaki

Since opening last May, Mi Tierra Caliente has amassed a loyal following that spreads far beyond its Arvada address. Many diners come specifically for the carnitas, delectable slow-cooked pork that's simmered in oil for hours. This delicacy hails from the Mexican state of Michoacán, the home of co-owners Ayax Silva and two longtime friends, sisters Sandra and Fernanda Calderon. For years, they sold their carnitas directly to friends out of Sandra's garage, but both demand and ambitions grew, leading them to open their first restaurant, where they continue to serve up the specialty — just with more space and a lot more clients. Whether you get the carnitas in a taco for lunch or by the kilo to go on Sundays, it doesn't get any better than this.