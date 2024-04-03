Best Innovative Cidery

Whether you're making beer, spirits, food or cider, it's best to have a mix of tradition and change, and Stem has led the way in innovative ciders in Colorado and beyond. Patrick Combs joined the cidery in 2021; ever since, he and his team have been churning out varieties that include dry-hopped ciders, tiki-inspired flavors, whiskey cocktail varieties, a space partnership and even the Pommeschlager — complete with actual flakes of gold. Peach- and mango-flavored hard teas debuted recently, too. Even in the core series, you'll find various exciting flavors like Chile Guava, the strawberry-hibiscus Ridgeline and Apricot Haze.