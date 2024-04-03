Best Innovative Cidery

The number of old-school diners in the metro area has dwindled since the pandemic, and Danny's Carnation faced the same fate in 2023, destined to be knocked down for apartments after more than forty years in business. But instead of calling it quits, owner Danny Hopkins went big on his next plan. He purchased a building nearby and created a revamped version of the classic spot that's bigger — and serves booze — securing a future for his kids in the process. While Danny Ray's is shiny and new, the friendly feeling when you walk inside remains the same, and the food is as comforting as ever.